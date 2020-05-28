WATCH: Titus County judge says round of returned tests could result in triple-figure spike

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - During an interview on East Texas Now Thursday morning, Titus County Judge Brian Lee said his county is expecting to see a three-figure spike in their total number of COVID-19 today.
Lee said the results are from the drive-through testing site that was set up at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center on May 9 and the tests that were done on employees at the county’s Pilgrim’s Pride facility. The results are back after a frustrating delay.
“Once we get all of these test results processed, we are going to have a rather large spike today,” Lee said during the interview. “We could see a three-figure spike.”
In an East Texas Now interview earlier this week, Lee expressed frustration that it was taking so long for Titus County to get COVID-19 test results back from the state. On Thursday, Lee told ETN host Kayla Lyons that he still hasn’t gotten a lot of clarity or a good explanation about why Titus County’s test results have taken so long.
Currently, Titus County’s COVID-19 total is at 366 cases and two deaths.
Lee said that he spoke on the phone with Nim Kidd, the head of Texas’ Office of Emergency Management and that Kidd gave him his personal cell number. Kidd also asked him to pass his number on to Terry Scoggin, the CEO of the county’s hospital, so he could work with him to provide more personal protection equipment and testing supplies to Titus County’s healthcare professionals and first responders.
The Titus County judge said they are working with the management of the Pilgrim’s Pride plant to identify which employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and which ones tested negative.
Lee said he and the other people in leadership positions in Titus County are hoping that after the predicted spike in COVID-19 numbers, the large single-day increases will be behind them.
In response to a question about the EF-1 tornado that hit Titus County Monday, Lee said they had minimal damage liked downed trees, and to his knowledge, no one was hurt.
“We survived this one just fine,” Lee said.
