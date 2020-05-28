Gregg County judge, health official to give update on COVID-19

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Gregg County Health Department Dr. Lewis Browne provided an update on the COVID-19 response during an interview with KLTV’s Jamey Boyum.
On Wednesday, Gregg County reported 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 248. The county has six COVID-19 deaths and 64 recoveries.
“I was hoping that we’d be on the down side of the curve. We’re not,” Browne said.
The increase in cases are largely due to the increase in screenings at nursing homes and the Gregg County Jail, according to Browne.
The inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 were all asymptomatic, according to Stoudt.
“That’s the scary part about this virus,” Stoudt said.
“It’s not going up really fast, but it’s not going away," Browne said.
He said the data is shows the spread is more from person-to-person contact than from surfaces, though he said contracting COVID-19 from contaminated surfaces is still a real possibility.
“We’ve got to be opening up. We understand that. You’ve got to keep commerce going. You’ve got to keep the economy going. But you really need to protect yourself. You need to be wearing your mask. You need to be distancing,” Browne said.
