Tyler ISD to provide state-funded incentive pay to high-performing teachers

From Tyler ISD
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Tyler ISD is in the process of implementing a Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program to provide state-funded incentive pay to high-performing teachers. House Bill 3 (HB 3), passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in June of 2019, established the optional TIA program with a stated goal of a six-figure salary for teachers who prioritize teaching in high needs areas and rural district campuses. Tyler ISD joins many districts across the state, including Dallas ISD and Austin ISD, in providing a TIA structure.
“The Teacher Incentive Allotment is a win-win initiative for the students and teachers of Tyler ISD and Texas schools,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Undoubtedly, attracting into and keeping classroom talent in the profession is as important an input as any. However, the ultimate priority is successful student outcomes. TIA accomplishes both and we are excited at the opportunity to work with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on this initiative. Equally, we are appreciative of our State Senator Bryan Hughes, Representative Matt Schaefer, and the work the 86th Texas Legislature crafted into HB3 providing the dollars for this impactful strategy.”
In order to receive HB3 funding, districts must go through a highly advanced process to gain approval from the state. In order to gain approval, districts must submit their detailed TIA application to the TEA. Once approved, districts must ensure that they follow the process submitted through the application. Tyler ISD formally submitted its TIA application after presenting the plan to its Board of Trustees during the May 7 Board Workshop.
Under the TIA plan, classroom teachers can earn either a Recognized, Exemplary, or Master designation based on several standards including Teacher Performance, Student Achievement, and Student Surveys. A Master teacher designation will earn the most incentive, followed by Exemplary and Recognized teacher designations. Any teacher in the District who meets the criteria is eligible for one of these designations.
Tyler ISD has identified the campuses that will be included in the first year of the TIA program as Austin, Jones, Ramey, and Peete elementary schools and Boulter and Hogg middle schools. Additional campuses will be added in the future.
“TIA is an amazing opportunity for Tyler ISD to highlight and reward our rock star teachers,” Boulter Middle School Principal Vanessa Holmes said. “As a principal, I am excited at the opportunities this provides that will allow us to recruit and retain the very best teachers to our campuses to help educate our students. This will definitely benefit all of our stakeholders as we continue in our mission to provide successful student outcomes.”
Tyler ISD will begin the data capture process during the 2020-2021 school year and implementation and funding would begin in the 2021-2022 school year. Specific program guidelines will be shared with district teachers this fall.
For more information, please contact Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications, at 903-262-1064.