Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It’s going to be a bit of a gloomy and soggy day for us this Thursday as our upper-level low makes its final eastern push away form the southern and central plains. Rainfall today will range from light to heavy as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop and track east through the area. A few isolated storms could become stronger and develop damaging gusty winds and quarter size hail this afternoon. Rain chances will begin to diminish overnight and will drop to zero by tomorrow afternoon. Higher pressure builds in over the weekend and will lead to very pleasant and sunny conditions as afternoon highs warm into the middle 80s. Our dry streak and warming trend will continue into the middle part of the next work week as our afternoon highs slowly warm back to near 90 degrees by Wednesday.