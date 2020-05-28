Stitchin’ Heaven in Quitman holds groundbreaking for upcoming retreat center

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A quilt shop in Quitman has broken ground on a new addition it hopes will encourage tourism in East Texas.
Stitchin’ Heaven broke ground Thursday on its new retreat center and cottages, which it expects to be finished by the end of 2020.
The 8,600 sq. ft. retreat center and 10 hospitality cottages will sleep up to 64 guests and allow customers and event attendees to stay on-site, a shop spokesperson said.
The following was included in a news release from Stitchin’ Heaven:
"Stitchin’ Heaven’s building and expansion project includes an 8,600 square feet Retreat Center and 10 cottages. The Retreat Center will have 12 hotel-style bedrooms, each with a dedicated bathroom, that can sleep 24 people. The 10 cottages will each sleep four guests and include a bathroom and small kitchenette.
The retreat center and cottages will be located on Stitchin’ Heaven’s existing property, allowing guests easy access to the retail facility. Guests will have the ability to book lodging on their own as a self-organized sewing retreat, or they will come to an event organized by Stitchin’ Heaven. Either way, they will come ready to have fun and feed their need for fabric and sewing tools."
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.