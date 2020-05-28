New Bradley-Thompson Tower set to open Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 4:30 Saturday morning, the new Bradley-Thompson Tower at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler will officially be open to the public.
“Right now we’re in 16,000 square feet, what we’re about to display to the public is 42,000 square feet, with all private rooms for our patients; for their comfort, for their safety and for infection control, which is paramount, especially during times like this,” said Ryan Tamula, the administrative director for emergency services. “[Having private rooms] was really important to me before COVID-19, now after COVID, that is extremely important.”
A more than 38 percent increase in space is not the only update the new ER has in the Bradley-Thompson Tower.
“Now every monitor is connected to a war room, so every patient is now monitored by a team looking for dangerous events,” said Tamula. “Every room is equipped with a transport monitor, so if there’s an emergency they can unplug and their vital signs are captured right when they step in. Everything from medication scanning to transport up to a room; everything is now connected, so there’s multiple eyes watching every patient, making sure for safety.”
Tamula said he’s hoping the waiting room stays as “empty as it is now” all the time, due to private rooms and a quicker helicopter transport with a new helicopter pad right on the roof.
“What we were doing before was coming across the street and we would actually load into an ambulance to cross the street and that takes a significant amount of time,” said Dawn Johnston, describing the previous Flight to Life process at the hospital. “We’re expecting to shave off at least 10 minutes for these emergency patients, so that means a great deal in regards to emergency care.”
The new tower brings an additional 100 jobs to the hospital, which those inside are hoping helps care for even more patients.
“We’ve really outgrown the capacity of that facility,” said Brian Allgaier, an emergency medicine physician with the hospital. “We were still able to provide great care, but this is going to allow us to grow to serve East Texas much better.”
The new facility will serve as the emergency room for the hospital going forward.
