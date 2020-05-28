Henderson ISD moves school start date up two weeks

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) -Henderson ISD announced Thursday classes will start August 5, two weeks earlier than originally planned. Teachers will report to campuses on July 27. The new start date was approved by the school board on Tuesday.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau said more than 75% of the nearly 850 employees and parents who responded to a survey, support the change.
Extra vacation time is being added in the fall, a week in October, a week for Thanksgiving, and 3 weeks at Christmas.
Summer activities such as athletics and band will also have earlier start dates, although those dates were not specified. The new calendar uses a nine-week grading period instead of the previous six-week grading period.
