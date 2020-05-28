East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As the upper-level low pressure system, now over Eastern Arkansas, continues to move Eastward, our rain chances should drop out of the forecast during the day tomorrow. Up, and until then, we have showers and thundershowers rotating around this low that will move through portions of East Texas through early tonight…then should finally end for several days. High pressure is expected to build over the South-Central U.S. allowing for more sunshine to occur and should also allow temperatures to rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s for all of next week. High temperatures should remain in the middle 80s until then. Low temperatures should stay in the lower 60s through the weekend, then climb into the upper 60s to near 70 by mid-week. Have a wonderful day, East Texas.