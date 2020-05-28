East Texas State Fair to host ‘Fair Food Drive-In’ to support vendors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You’ll soon be able to your hands on some fair food staples in East Texas.
Thursday morning, the East Texas State Fair announced they are hosting “Fair Food Drive-In Days” the first weekend of June.
According to a statement from officials, the event is an effort to help East Texas food concessionaires who have been out of work due to cancelled events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement went on to say, “The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and staff to make sure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards.”
Food vendors will be open Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The stands will be set up on Fair Park Drive.
According to the fair’s website, the to-go menu will include the following items:
- Funnel Cakes
- Double-Decker Funnel Cakes
- Jumbo Corn Dogs
- Texas-Sized Turkey Legs
- Loaded Nachos
- Loaded Waffle Fries
- Loaded Tater Tots
- Volcano Fries
- Wonderstick Ice Cream
- Ice Cream Cones
- Ice Cream Floats
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Iced Tea
An update from the fair states: “Food stands will be open before graduation ceremonies happening in Rose Stadium. However, Rose Stadium does not allow outside food or drink.”
