East Texas hospital successfully treats COVID-19 patient using telemedicine

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 has served as a launching pad for telemedicine, but for one East Texas hospital it’s nothing new.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs has provided patients with virtual care for the past seven years, and they now can add successfully treating a COVID-19 patient to its list of virtual accomplishments.
“We have a telemedicine cart that we utilize to deliver care here in Sulphur Springs,” said Lauren Ingram, lead advance practice provider for Access Physicians.
Ingram is referring to a cart equipped with a camera and a computer which is wheeled around the hospital to allow patients to receive care from doctors who aren’t even in the building.
“What typically happens is the physician is ready to see the patient and they are able to pop up on the screen," Ingram said. "And the nurses are able to complete a comprehensive physical exam with the physician.”
The cart is equipped with tools like a USB stethoscope that allows the doctor to remotely listen to the patient’s heart and lungs.
“In one way, it’s very unique what they’re doing in Sulphur Springs," said Dr. Saurin Patel, chief medical officer for Access Physicians. "But for them, this was just any other patient coming in like they’ve been treating for the past seven years.”
Patel is with the group that provides the telemedicine services. He said while COVID-19 did present a new challenge for virtual healthcare, the results in this care are promising.
“What’s really unique here is the care of the patient who recently had COVID, was treated in the ICU, not only survived, but went from home. Which is not happening very often. People are surviving and they’re going to other facilities, but this patient survived and went home.”
When it comes to the future, Patel and Ingram agree we’ll see more telemedicine in the years to come.
“As she (the patient) was wheeling past the telemedicine car, she looks at this physician who was taking care of her for almost a month. And you could tell that the connection was there between provider and patient. And the fact that we can do that via telemedicine is absolutely incredible," Ingram said.
