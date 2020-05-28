East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, all weight class averages of both feeder steers and heifers ended a full three to five dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
The market also had good buyer interest.
Meantime, slaughter cows finished a dollar stronger. While slaughter bulls jumped up five dollars.
The report also says the demand was strong on all of the front-end feeder calves.
Closing for the market board shows all green. As of last Friday, cattle on feed report was considered neutral.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.