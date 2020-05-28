Better East Texas: Personal responsibility to protect self, others from COVID-19

What is known is that regardless of current or future guidelines and restrictions, managing the spread of the virus is still a largely personal decision. There are a few knowns in that area as well. And it starts at home - we should be taking our own temperatures to make sure we are free of any potential infection before heading out to work or play or any environment that puts others at risk. Constantly washing our hands and eliminating touching our faces are new practices that need to be followed as well.