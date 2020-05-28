Better East Texas: Personal responsibility to protect self, others from COVID-19

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - I am not sure if you are like me or not, but it is difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the business opening percentages associated with our economic re-entry during the COVID pandemic.
The pandemic is still here, as the US surpasses 100,000 deaths associated with the virus. Thankfully, Texas has been lower than the US average on many metrics, but there are still some hot spots where the virus is spreading. And the economy has been re-started with a stair stepped approach, but I am not sure what businesses are at twenty-five percent or fifty percent or even open at all.
What is known is that regardless of current or future guidelines and restrictions, managing the spread of the virus is still a largely personal decision. There are a few knowns in that area as well. And it starts at home - we should be taking our own temperatures to make sure we are free of any potential infection before heading out to work or play or any environment that puts others at risk. Constantly washing our hands and eliminating touching our faces are new practices that need to be followed as well.
When in small groups, give some space. There are other practices that are unique to other situations but what I just described are indeed, very personal decision points that we must all reckon with each day. This is a character check. Wherever you stand on this, know, at least, that your action or inaction impacts others. If we all display a little unselfishness, we will all be here to enjoy tomorrow. And that will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.