Wednesday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Partly cloudy skies are expected today and just like yesterday, a few scattered showers and thundershowers are possible by this afternoon. Not everyone will get the rain, but those that do could see some heavy downpours and some gusty winds. The chance for a few scattered thundershowers begins to diminish by the end of the work week and more sunshine is expected this weekend with some time to dry out into early next week. However, as more sunshine returns to the forecast, temperatures will begin to quickly warm up. High temperatures return to the lower 80s today and tomorrow and warm into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend through early next week.