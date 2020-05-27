Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today is starting off with a fair mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers already developing within our northern counties. Isolated pop up showers and thundershowers will be possible throughout the day today with greater shots at showers and storms later this evening and overnight. Highs will be a bit warmer this afternoon and will range in the lower to middle 80s across East Texas. One more day of scattered showers and storms tomorrow before skies mostly dry out on Friday. Higher pressure builds in over the weekend and will lead to ample sunshine and dry weather through Tuesday. Isolated showers return on Wednesday as temperatures slowly warm into the middle to upper 80s by the mid part of the next workweek.