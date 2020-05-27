Former astronaut talks about SpaceX’s manned Dragon capsule

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mission has been scrubbed. NASA’s first scheduled launch of a commercially built spacecraft, the Crew Dragon built by SpaceX, was postponed because of weather.
KLTV spoke with a former astronaut who not only knows the astronauts assigned to fly in the craft, but helped make sure that spacecraft was safe for flight.
Byron Lichtenberg lives in Athens and he is not just an engineer and former shuttle astronaut — like that’s not enough. He’s also chairperson of a standing review board at NASA which oversees its Commercial Crew Program. He spends a lot of time making sure commercial space ventures, like SpaceX, are safe.
“Our job as an independent assessor board is really not to get into the nitty gritty technical things we just try to look at it from a stand back, bigger picture view and say OK, these are things that we see that could be a problem, or here are things that are going well,” Lichtenberg said.
NASA contracts with companies on a firm, fixed price basis, which means if the company’s production cost goes over what NASA is paying, well that’s too bad for the company.
“NASA is not in control of the design of the vehicle, but rather sets out a series of performance requirements, and then the contractor can meet those any way they want as long as they meet the requirements,” Lichtenberg said.
So, unlike the Gemini, Mercury and Apollo, NASA doesn’t own the design of the crafts. Lichtenberg says he suggested something like all that about three decades earlier.
“Back as far as 1992, when I landed in my second shuttle mission, and I talked to Dan Golden who was then the NASA administrator, and I said ‘you know, Dan, rather than NASA designing all these things, why don’t you put out a set of performance requirements. You know, we need this; we need this many pounds to a certain orbit, delivered at a certain time to say rendezvous with the space station?’” Lichtenberg said.
And SpaceX and Boeing, once cleared, plan on launching to the International Space Station:
“Once every three months, but each crew would stay there about six months,” Lichtenberg said.
He says crew stays would overlap and SpaceX and Boeing would alternate launches. SpaceX has been shuttling supplies for some time, but moving a crew has to have:
“A much more sophisticated environmental control and life support system,” Lichtenberg said.
And Lichtenberg said he does miss going to space, but:
“Just to sort of virtually being a part of this is really great; and to know that we’re helping out and providing those kinds of assessments to the program and giving them some useful advice,” Lichtenberg said.
And as far as his personal big picture he says it’s:
“A nice way to go full circle and wrap up my participation in commercial space,” Lichteberg said.
He said he’d go to space again and would even go to the moon given the chance. But he draws a line in space when it comes to Mars.
The SpaceX launch has been rescheduled for Saturday at 2:22 p.m. CST. Launch time is critical to the craft so it can dock with the International Space Station.
