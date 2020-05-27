WATCH: Titus County judge expresses frustration over test-result turnaround

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Titus County Judge Brian Lee appeared on East Texas Now following the announcement that 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported on Wednesday.
Lee said nearly 1,200 tests had been given at Pilgrim’s Pride and seven days later, they still have incomplete results.
“We’re very frustrated with the process of the testing being done by the state. I don’t know who to point the fingers at yet, but we do hope the message gets sent up the line so that somebody can so something," Lee said. "And quit wasting time and bragging about all the testing that’s being done, if this is the best we can get.”
Lee says the delay in results is impacting their ability to make decisions at the plant.
“Two and a half weeks later, and we still don’t have complete tests," Lee said. "I still have people that were tested that day, calling me and telling me they have not heard anything. By now, they’re either dead or they’re well, just about.”
