Visitors allowed back in Longview Regional Medical Center on limited basis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Longview Regional Medical Center:
**UPDATED VISITOR RESTRICTIONS EFFECTIVE MAY 27**
Longview Regional Medical Center is now allowing ONE Visitor per Patient.
We continue to protect our patients, providers, employees and community, by following the updated visitation guidelines that are in effect immediately:
- Anyone entering our facility will be screened for a temperature greater than 100.0 and signs/symptoms of illness. Along with answering a series of CDC Guideline questions.
- To assist in this effort, we have revised our visitor policy to one adult visitor (18 and older) per patient per day at our hospital during posted visiting hours.
🛑 Patients who are in isolation are not allowed any visitors.
✔️ Visitors may be allowed for the following areas:
- Outpatient surgery or procedure
- Inpatient Units▪️Emergency Room
- Labor and Delivery, Post-Partum, NICU
- Pediatric Patient under the age of 18
⏰ Inpatient visitation hours: 1pm-7pm
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time. We look forward to caring for you & your family. #LRMCcares
