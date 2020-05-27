State finds Shelby County Jail non-compliant on two counts

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards found the Shelby County Jail non-compliant on two issues during an inspection on May 4.
The first citation states “A review of medical files indicated that jail staff are not properly filling out the Screening Form for Suicide and Medical/Mental/Developmental Impairments in its entirety and making notifications as required.”
The second citation states “During the walkthrough the facility, it was identified that the secure jail doors have false secure door indicators on the control board.”
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
