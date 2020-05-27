East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… An upper level low over Eastern Oklahoma/Western Arkansas will begin to move eastward over the next few days taking the clouds and rain chances with it. Now, tomorrow afternoon, scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible mainly during the late afternoon/evening hours before ending for several days, however, a few may occur over northern counties tomorrow morning as well. High pressure aloft will build over the southern and central United States giving us much more sunshine and no rain chances at all. Next chances for rain is expected to be next Wednesday…maybe. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through Sunday before highs start nearing the upper 80s on Tuesday and even 90° on Wednesday of next week. Humidity values will begin increasing as well starting on Monday.