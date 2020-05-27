One dead after truck strikes utility pole in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died Wednesday after a truck struck a utility pole in Jacksonville.
According to Jacksonville police, at approximately 10:09 a.m., units responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of N. Jackson St. When officers arrived, they discovered a white 2017 Peterbilt truck had struck a utility pole.
Police said the driver was identified as Matthew D. Free, 29 years of age of Henderson, TX. The driver of the truck was transported to UT Health in Jacksonville where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.
