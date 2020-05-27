NWS confirms EF1 tornado from Monday storm in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado occurred with a storm in Titus County on Monday.
According to the weather service, the tornado occurred northwest of Mount Pleasant, had estimated peak winds of 100 mph, and a path length of 0.53 miles. The tornado was 100 yards at its widest point.
The weather service said the tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road 1220 and County Road 1230 in Western Titus County several miles northeast of the Winfield community at 5:05 p.m. Monday. There it snapped and uprooted numerous trees along County Road 1230 as it moved north. The tornado then flipped a two-ton cattle trailer numerous times about 75-80 yards from a pasture to the front yard of a home, with two other smaller trailers thrown about 75 yards in front of the home as well.
The weather service said it is believed that these trailers knocked down the support beams of the front porch of the home, with a license plate to the cattle trailer found about 1.5 miles down the road adjacent to a pond at a nearby farm. Several more trees were snapped and uprooted along and north of the intersection of County Road 1230 and County Road 1165, before the tornado lifted in a pasture just to the west of County Road 1165 at 5:07 p.m.
According to weather service data, there was not a tornado warning at the time of this tornado, but there was a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.
