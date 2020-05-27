The Next Normal: How COVID-19 is changing the way you can rent a car

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The summer months are typically peak season for car rental companies, but with COVID-19 canceling the summer plans of many, those rental companies are coming up with new plans to get people renting again.
Enterprise Holdings, which owns Alamo, Enterprise, and National rental services is rolling out what it calls the complete clean pledge. They say they’re paying close attention to the cleaning of the 20 high-touch areas of a car, such as the steering wheel and door handles.
Another change you might see when renting a car is the addition of curbside pickup, where your car is ready for you when you get to the location. The new plans differ among companies, but most are now offering a socially-distant way to rent a car. Some are even implementing a delivery service in some areas where they drop off and pick up the car from where you’re at.
Despite these new measures, people aren’t renting cars as much as they normally would this time of year. Hertz filed for bankruptcy last week and plans to lay off about half of its global workforce. Companies like Hertz are now selling off some of their rental car fleet.
So whether you’re looking to rent or buy, car rental companies across the country are now working to adjust to the next normal.
