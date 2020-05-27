Marshall man involved in shooting, robbery on Henley Perry pleads to three years prison time

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has been convicted in the robbery of a victim on Henley Perry has been sentenced to prison.
Robert Leonard, 18, pleaded to robbery charges and will spend three years in prison for his part in a robbery in July.
On Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:57 pm, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Henley Perry in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers were told that the shooter had left the area in a black Ford Fusion. Two patrol units located the suspect vehicle traveling north on South Washington Avenue near the intersection with Travis Street, and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The press release said the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Xzavier Jackson, 18, of Marshall refused to stop for the officers and drove eastbound on Travis to the intersection of South Garrett Street where he turned south onto South Garrett. The driver stopped the vehicle in the roadway at the intersection of South Garrett and Atkins and ran east on Atkins.
One officer pursued Jackson, and another officer stayed with the vehicle. The officer with the vehicle detained two passengers, Robert Leonard, 17 at that time, of Marshall, and a juvenile. The passengers were placed in investigative detention.
