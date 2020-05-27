Longview pool to reopen June 6 with some changes for safety

Capacity will be limited to 85 people, which is 25% of normal capacity. Only the recreational pool will be open; the race pool will remain closed due to limited availability of lifeguard staffing. No rentals, daycares, or groups larger than 10 will be allowed. The waterslide will remain closed. In accordance with the protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services locker rooms and shower/changing facilities will remain closed as well. Restrooms will be available, but customers are encouraged to arrive in swim suit.