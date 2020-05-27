Gov. Abbott in Amarillo to provide an update on surge response efforts

AMARILLO, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott will be in Amarillo on Wednesday, May 27 to provide an update on COVID-19 surge response efforts.
Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.
The governor will host a news conference at 2:00 p.m. at Amarillo City Hall.
Before the news conference, he will meet with Amarillo officials, State Senator Kel Seliger and State Representatives Four Price, John Smithee and Ken King.
Proper social distancing protocols will be enforced during the conference, and everyone will be screened before admittance.