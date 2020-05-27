East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Over the next few hours, scattered shower and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible over portions of East Texas, then overnight tonight it looks like a disturbance will pass over Deep East Texas bringing a few more showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to the area. Early tomorrow morning, a few showers/thundershowers will be possible over the far northern areas of ETX. Thursday afternoon, scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible mainly during the late afternoon/evening hours before ending for several days. High pressure aloft will build over the southern and central United States giving us much more sunshine and no rain chances at all. Next chances for rain is expected to be next Wednesday…maybe. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through Sunday before highs start nearing the upper 80s on Tuesday and even 90° on Wednesday of next week. Humidity values will begin increasing as well starting on Monday.