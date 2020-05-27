Dak and Cowboys continue contract talks while Watt not ready to ask Texans for one

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Contract talks are ongoing with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys while in Houston, JJ Watt says he is not ready to ask the Texans to join him at the negotiation table.
The contract talks between the Cowboys and Prescott have been the talk of the offseason in Dallas. Everyday it seems like a new absurd amount of money is being thrown out only for the two sides to shoot down the rumor.
The Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a new deal or Prescott will play the 2020 season under the ‘exclusive franchise tag’ which would bring him around $33 million for the season. New Coach Mike McCarthy has a lot on his plate while coming into the franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic. He seems to be letting the team executives, i.e. The Jones family do all the work with Prescott at the time but is confident in the playing skills of his quarterback.
“He’s involved in a business situation, and I have full confidence he will be ready to go,” McCarthy said in a conference call on Wednesday with reporters. “There has been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes, and you respect that.”
Down south in Houston, it is a different situation with their star defensive end. Watt is trying to stay healthy this offseason after missing 8 regular season games in 2019, returning in time for the team’s two playoff games. Watt has two years left on his current deal with the team. Watt told reporters he has no plans to leave Houston and wants to be a Texan but right now is not the time for him to go ask more an extension with more guaranteed money. Watt is owed $15.5 million in 2020 and $17.5 million in 2021 but that money is not guaranteed.
“No, I don’t think that’s necessary,” Watt said in a virtual press conference. “I fully understand and respect the situation that I’m in at the moment and what’s happened in the past few years, so I’m not gonna sit here and demand anything. Because I’m going out there to prove what I’m worth, and I believe that’s the right situation for everybody...I think if I went back and asked for an extension, more money, anything right now, I think that would be the wrong move. And so I’m just going out there and trying to prove my worth and to help this team win games, do everything that I can to earn and make sure that these people know that I’m worth it."
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.