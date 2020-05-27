Body found in Upshur County identified, no foul play suspected

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man whose body was found Saturday on Crabapple Rd.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man has been identified as Robert David Rodriguez, 56. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez has a transient history with no known place of residence, other than the areas of Upshur and Gregg County. The sheriff’s office said they have been unable to locate any next of kin.
The sheriff’s office said initial autopsy results indicate no evidence of assaultive action against Rodriguez, however, the autopsy did indicate a serious health issue.
The sheriff’s office said investigators will continue to investigate why Rodriguez was in the particular area where he was found. It is unknown whether he died where he was found or was transported there from somewhere else after his death.
This death case will be considered active until all autopsy test results are in and are reviewed by investigators, however, at this time there is no initial evidence of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez are encouraged to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
