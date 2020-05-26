Tyler man caught by father after sexually assaulting girl avoids prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was caught by the father of a girl whom he had sexually assaulted has pleaded guilty to the crime.
Judge Kerry Russell approved a 10-year deferred adjudication plea agreement for Ronald Brent Hunt, 23.
According to an affidavit provided to KLTV following Hunt’s November arrest, police were dispatched to an address in Tyler after gunshots were heard in the area, and a caller said a man was pointing a gun at another man.
Officers spoke with the homeowners, who said they had left their daughter home alone for the evening while they went out to dinner. When they returned home, they heard someone leaving the home from a side door, which is connected to the daughter’s room. The homeowner said the confronted the man, later identified as Hunt, and a physical altercation occurred, which involved the discharging of a gun.
Police spoke to Hunt after he was detained in the back seat of a police car. According to the affidavit, Hunt admitted to having sex with the girl.
Hunt appeared in court through a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, where he agreed to accept the plea agreement. Hunt pleaded guilty on April 30 and Tuesday’s hearing followed a presentence investigation.
In court Tuesday, prosecuting attorney Richard Vance said the agreement was what the victim’s family requested.
“It’s what they wanted,” Vance said. “They wanted to get this resolved, short of a trial.”
