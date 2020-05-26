Tyler ISD to receive more than $4 million in CARES Act grants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District will receive more than $4 million in grants under the CARES Act passed by Congress and administered by the Texas Education Agency.
According to the TEA, the grants will be allowed to be distributed in the following ways:
- Provide principals and school leaders with the resources necessary to address the needs of their schools
- Address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster students
- Training and professional development of LEA staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.
- Purchasing supplies to sanitize and clean facilities
- Planning for and coordinating during long term closures including providing meals to eligible students and providing technology for online learning to all students
- Purchasing educational technology
- Providing mental health services and supports
- Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental afterschool programs and providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with Dr. Marty Crawford, superintendent at TISD, about when the district would receive the grants, and how the funds would be used.
