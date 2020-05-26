Two dead in Smith County crash southeast of Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On May 23, 2020 at 10:40 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20 eastbound near the 558 mile marker, approximately four miles southeast of Lindale in Smith County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, Joshua Britt Quinn, 19, of Fairfield was traveling east on IH-20 when the vehicle, for a yet to be determined reason, ran off the roadway and struck several trees.
The driver and his passenger, Jerrell Bryan Daniel, 51, of Van were both pronounced at the scene by Judge Jon Johnson at taken to Caudle Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.