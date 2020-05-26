TAPPS clears way for schools to start summer workous on June 1

TAPPS summer rules as expressed in the TAPPS By-Laws continue in effect for restrictions regarding contact hours, attendance, coaching restrictions, and use of facilities and equipment.Beginning June 1, 2020, the decision as to when to allow students and staff to return to campus for instruction and activities by school personnel shall be left to local control – the administration of each member school.TAPPS governance does not exempt member schools from the laws and executive orders of the State of Texas. Member schools shall remain in compliance with all local, state and national governance as it applies to their school.Each member school is required to establish return to play protocols that will address appropriate social distancing, hygiene and other safety measures as best fits their ability to implement, monitor and staff those protocols taking into account their facilities and resources. For assistance in developing appropriate protocols, the guidelines established and published by the TEA, UIL and NFHS provide guidance for establishing minimum standards in all of these areas.Prior to beginning summer activities, at least one representative from your school must complete the TAPPS Summer 2020 TeAMs course.