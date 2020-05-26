Smith County constable: Driver leads chase that reached 130 mph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County law enforcement officers are looking for the driver who led a constable on a chase reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour.
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin tells KLTV the chase started when he tried to pull over a driver who was driving recklessly through a construction zone on Highway 271 and FM 2908.
Joplin said the driver refused to pull over and started driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 271, before turning around and heading toward Gladewater.
“I ended up losing him during the pursuit and DPS picked him back up on Barber Road where he wrecked out,” Joplin said.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office also aided in the pursuit by deploying a K-9 officer, according to Joplin.
Joplin said he does not believe the driver poses any danger to the public at this time.
“We believe he was just running for sport due to the fact of the stickers that he had displayed on the window of his car. It seems to be something he likes to do,” Joplin said. “He won’t be doing that any time soon now that we’ve got his car and it is not in the condition to be driving.”
