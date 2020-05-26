Search efforts resume near area missing 79-year-old Carthage man was last seen

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Search efforts continued Tuesday in an area of Carthage where a 79-year-old man was last seen before he went missing.
A Silver Alert was issued last Thursday for Joe Roy McMillian after he did not return from running errands.
Family and community members gathered at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Tuesday morning to begin an organized search.
Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said McMillian is diabetic and did not have medication with him. He also suffers from early signs of dementia, according to his family.
McMillian was last seen leaving Ted’s Saw Shop Thursday afternoon. The church is a few minutes down the road from Ted’s and people are searching all roads in the area.
The family has offered a reward of up to $5,000 dollars for credible information leading to the discovery of McMillian.
If you have any information you can call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-693-0333.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.