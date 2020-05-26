Regional DMV office in Longview reopens for limited in-person transactions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has begun its phased reopening, and its regional office in Longview is one of the first to reopen Tuesday.
The temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements remains in effect. TxDMV will notify the public when normal service resumes. The public will then have 60 days to take care of overdue title and registration issues.
In-person services currently available include:
- Replacement titles
- Bonded title notices of determination
- Title histories
- Temporary permits.
- Assigned/reassigned numbers
- Registration refund authorizations
- Investigation and resolution of Texas title errors
There are also new COVID-19 protocols in place:
- All in-person services are available by same-day or next-day appointment only
- Offices limited to 25 percent capacity
- Appointments scheduled in 15-minute increments, with the first one at 8 a.m.; last one at 4:30 p.m.
- Customers are encouraged to wait outside or in their vehicle until appointment time
- Only one person is allowed in the office per appointment unless a caregiver is needed
- Social distancing and hygiene practices will be observed
- Service counters will have Plexiglas safety barriers
- Daily cleaning and disinfecting will take place
- Water fountains will not be available for use
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a phased reopening of driver’s license offices. Phase one of that plan also started Tuesday.
