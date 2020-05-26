East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Once again, scattered afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers are forecast for us here in East Texas through Thursday. A few isolated stronger thunderstorms are possible, but not much severe weather is expected. The best chances, over the next two days, will be on Thursday afternoon/evening. As the upper level low pressure system that has set up shop over the south-central U.S. for the past several days begins to finally push eastward, we should begin to see things drying up as we get into Friday and the weekend. A weak cold front is scheduled to move through on Saturday morning. This will allow us to dry our even more for several days…and most of us really need it. We all need to see some more sunshine. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through late this week, then as the sun begins to shine, they will warm up. Not too warm, but they will definitely warm up…into the middle to upper 80s Saturday through Tuesday.