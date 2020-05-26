One dead after driver strikes tree in Harrison County

One dead after driver strikes tree in Harrison County
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 10:27 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Monday at 11:00 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Blocker Road, approximately 1 ½ miles from the city of Marshall in Harrison County.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2018 Jeep, Robert Howard Brock, 35, of Marshall was traveling northbound on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway, traveled across a creek, and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.