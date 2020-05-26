One dead after driver strikes tree in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Monday at 11:00 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Blocker Road, approximately 1 ½ miles from the city of Marshall in Harrison County.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2018 Jeep, Robert Howard Brock, 35, of Marshall was traveling northbound on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway, traveled across a creek, and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
