Nathan Bain Chosen to Receive Southland’s McCarty Citizenship Award

From the Southland Conference - Nathan Bain has been chosen as the male recipient of the 2020 Steve McCarty Citizenship Awards, as awarded by the Southland Conference. The announcement came via a release from Commissioner Tom Burnett on Tuesday, and recognizes a male and female student-athlete who exhibit outstanding qualities in citizenship, sportsmanship, leadership and community service.
Bain and the Southland’s female recipient, Caroline Lee of Southeastern Louisiana, will be honored during the league’s virtual award show tonight at 5 p.m on Facebook Live. The honor is named for the former Stephen F. Austin athletic director, who served at the school for 21 years, including 15 as athletic director. McCarty, an Alto, Texas, native, retired from SFA in 2005 and is a two-time graduate of the university. He is a member of the SFA Board of Regents and the SFA Alumni Association’s “Football Coaches Hall of Honor.” McCarty was inducted into the Southland Conference Hall of Honor in 2006.
Bain gained international renown when he hit the game-winning layup in Stephen F. Austin’s victory over nationally-ranked Duke, snapping the Blue Devils 150-game home court win streak. The Freeport, Grand Bahama, native was then able to turn that recognition into raising more than $150,000 to help his hometown area after it suffered major destruction from Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. The win over Duke was just one in the Lumberjacks’ 28 of the shortened season, including a record 19 conference victories that had them positioned as the top seed in the 2020 Southland Conference Tournament. Despite suffering an injury, he still made 27 starts and led the team with a free-throw percentage of .800. Bain took the lead on various community service projects, including a reading program with elementary schools, establishing a basketball playground for the less fortunate and assisting with free basketball clinics. The day after the Duke win, Bain and his teammates served the homeless at an area Nacogdoches food kitchen around the Thanksgiving holiday. He serves as an excellent role model for kids in the Nacogdoches community and back home in the Bahamas.
Bain graduated with his degree in kinesiology and would like to work with youth in his future. Up next, he plans to play basketball in Lithuania.
The awards show can be viewed here.