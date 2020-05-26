Wood County official warns residents of ongoing manhunt

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple departments are working to find a man who fled from authorities in Mineola Monday night.
According to Wood County Constable Kelly Smith, they are looking for “a white man wearing a gray hoodie and camo shorts.”
A Facebook post from Smith stated, “the suspect was last seen in the area north of Pizza Hut and up Johnson Street.”
Smith said multiple agencies and K9 teams were involved as of midnight Tuesday.
Officials asked people in this area to lock their doors and report anyone that matches the description given.
This is a developing story. We will have the latest updates here and on Good Morning East Texas starting at 4:30 a.m. Watch live here.
