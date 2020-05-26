Longview Public Library could receive $264K grant for salaries, costs related to COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council is expected to take action on a grant to help with salaries and the COVID-19 impact.
The Longview Public Library is slated to receive a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. If approved by a council vote, a grant of $264,000 will become available to pay employees and any costs involved in precautions taken with books during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, the funds will be for the fiscal years of 2020 and 2021. The Council will meet Thursday.
