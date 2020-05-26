Influential conservative group endorses Ronny Jackson over Josh Winegarner in runoff for U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat

Jackson has picked up runoff endorsements from several statewide conservative groups like Texas Right to Life, as well as a couple of veterans groups and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Winegarner, meanwhile, has added endorsements from prominent GOP figures from West Texas and the Panhandle, including state Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock and his predecessor, Robert Duncan; former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm, for whom Winegarner once worked; and Tom Mechler, the former Texas GOP chairman.