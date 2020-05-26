East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Once again, scattered afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers are forecast for us here in East Texas. A few isolated stronger thunderstorms are possible, but not much severe weather is expected. This pattern will continue through Thursday, then we should begin to see lesser chances for rain and then, finally, the rain chances exit the forecast for several days. A weak cold front is scheduled to move through on Saturday morning. This will allow us to dry our for several days…and most of us need it. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through late this week, then as the sun begins to shine, they will warm up. Not too warm, but they will definitely warm up…into the middle to upper 80s Saturday through Tuesday.