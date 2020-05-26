East Texas Food Bank announces this week’s food box distribution locations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will distribute more emergency food boxes this week.
On Tuesday, boxes will be handed out until 1 p.m. at Community Care at 1200 E. Corsicana St. in Athens.
Other distribution events this week are:
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Good Samaritan, 190 W. 2nd St. in Rusk
- Thursday: 2 - 4 p.m., Longview Convention Complex Fairgrounds,
- Friday: 10 a.m. - noon, East Texas State Fairgrounds
The food distribution sites are open to the public and are drive-thru only. Those receiving a box will need to provide their name, address and a verbal declaration of income. There is no ID or paperwork requirement.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.