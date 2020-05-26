East Texas Food Bank announces this week’s food box distribution locations

The East Texas Food Bank distributes emergency food boxes Friday, May 15, 2020, at Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler. (Source: Dante Nuñez/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 26, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 11:03 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will distribute more emergency food boxes this week.

On Tuesday, boxes will be handed out until 1 p.m. at Community Care at 1200 E. Corsicana St. in Athens.

Other distribution events this week are:

  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Good Samaritan, 190 W. 2nd St. in Rusk
  • Thursday: 2 - 4 p.m., Longview Convention Complex Fairgrounds,
  • Friday: 10 a.m. - noon, East Texas State Fairgrounds

The food distribution sites are open to the public and are drive-thru only. Those receiving a box will need to provide their name, address and a verbal declaration of income. There is no ID or paperwork requirement.

