DPS issues CLEAR alert for missing Canton woman

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a missing person alert for a Canton woman.
DPS issued a CLEAR alert for Rae Lynn Richardson, age 48. Richardson is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and plaid flannel pants. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She may be driving her 2015 white Kia Rio with bright pink personalized license plates that say “Raelynn.”
The CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.