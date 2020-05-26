Sabine County sheriff: Father shoots daughter’s abuser to death

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man is charged with murder after shooting and killing his daughter’s abuser on Saturday, according to Sheriff Tom Maddox.
Lon L. Hall, 63, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on the charge Saturday and was released on a personal recogizance bond on Sunday.
Maddox said Hall and his family confronted Hall’s daughter’s boyfriend at the boyfriend’s home in the Midlakes subdivision. Maddox said the boyfriend had previously beaten and choked Hall’s daughter.
Maddox said the boyfriend used a racial slur against Hall and then Hall pulled out his 380 handgun and shot the boyfriend above the right nipple, killing him.
