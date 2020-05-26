102 dalmatians for 102 year old’s birthday party

By Alex Leroux | May 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 10:07 PM

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman got to celebrate her 102nd birthday in a very special way today.

Lurline Tinsley turned 102 and had a 102 Dalmatians themed party equipped with caregivers dressed up, Jeeps with spots, and real dalmatian puppies.

When asked what the secret to such a long life was, she said “Oh, I don’t know, I didn’t try. The good Lord was just good to me and it’s the best birthday I’ve ever had.”

Ms. Tinsley got a huge parade with family, friends, law enforcement, and fire trucks.

She said she was so grateful to be able to see her family to celebrate.

