BLING BLING! Carthage Bulldogs receive 2019 state championship rings

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a congratulation delayed by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the Carthage Bulldogs 2019 high school team were able to get their 4-A D-I state title rings on Tuesday.
Last December, the Bulldogs beat Waco LaVega to win their 7th state title. For the 33 seniors on the team it was their 3rd title in 4 years.
Due to social distancing there was no big celebration. The players were brought into the field house one at a time to get their rings.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.