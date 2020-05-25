TEA offers online testing tool for schools and parents to use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new tool available for parents and schools to use to gauge their child’s learning.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) created free end-of-the-year assessments that are available online.
“It’s like a not-count-against-them STAAR test,” said Lamanda Boyd, the parent of a 10th grade student at Winnsboro ISD. “Everyone should do it because I’m very curious how distance learning went for everybody.”
When Boyd learned about the assessment tool, she said she registered right away.
“I went in there and registered him as soon as I read about it, and I think it’s awesome,” said Boyd. “I think the school districts should be encouraging all parents to sign up for it because we should want to gauge what happened. This is a profound event so we should want to see what effects it had on our children.”
Boyd said it’s easy to register.
“[After registering] they send you an email with exact instructions on how to administer to your child,” said Boyd.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said he thinks the tool is a great idea, but he believes most of the major learning is schools is done before spring break.
“What I would tell parents as well is that, understand after spring break a lot of the hay is already in the barn, a lot of the academic work has been done prior to testing,” said Crawford. “We certainly want to use this assessment, if you do utilize it, just to see where your students are at, to make sure they’re still growing and to see if there is any learning loss.”
Crawford said while he believes students learned most of what they needed to before distance learning started, it’s assessing that learning that’s going to be difficult.
“Where we’re concerned is assessing that academic growth,” said Crawford. "This could be a tool parents could use for their own benefit, students can use for their own benefit and certainly the school systems can use for their own benefit, as well. “That might be something we do this summer; certainly when we get back in the school routine this fall.”
Since accountability tests are also used to help determine funding and curriculum for schools, Crawford said the districts will be working with the TEA to make sure all districts are treated fairly going forward, in the identification of accountability schools.
Parents—or students themselves—can go here and login now. Registration for the optional EOY assessments will be available through June 5, 2020. A parent registration form and supporting materials are now posted on TEA’s website: Optional End-of-Year Assessments.
