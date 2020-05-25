EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area as more rain is likely today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will try to reach near 80 degrees this afternoon, but that will depend on how early the rain begins. A lot like yesterday, scattered showers and thundershowers are expected to increase across the area through the afternoon. Some thundershowers could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to a few areas. The chances for scattered showers remain likely in the forecast through much of the week, keeping temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Expect scattered showers and a few thundershowers off and on each day, especially during the afternoon hours.