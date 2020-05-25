Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds and showers are expected for the rest of the day today with brief periods of heavy rainfall possible and occasional breezy winds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s today. Overnight, skies will slowly clear and temps will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow, cloudy skies in the morning will be followed by showers and isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Tuesday night. A weak low pressure system is sitting over East Texas and it will continue to bring us rain and cooler temperatures through the end of the week. Rain chances become much more spotty in nature for the weekend and some spots will even see sunshine. The start of next work week is looking to be clear and dry.